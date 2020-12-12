Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 12,500 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,891,000 after purchasing an additional 474,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $10,226,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.