Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $156,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 866,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.