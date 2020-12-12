Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $205,000 Position in Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,130,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,575,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,182,000.

BOWXU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Bowx Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

