Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,004.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 422.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 713,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.