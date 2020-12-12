Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

