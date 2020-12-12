Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.10.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXRX. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

