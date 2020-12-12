LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

LPL opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

