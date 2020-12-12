Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LILA. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.