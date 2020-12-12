Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

