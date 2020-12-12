MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.