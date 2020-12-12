Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

MAXN stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

