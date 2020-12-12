MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

MEGEF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

