Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEGGF. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Investec raised Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Meggitt from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.