Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MSB opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.