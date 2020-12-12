MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $358.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,382.67 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.