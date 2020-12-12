MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $285.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,382.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

