Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.