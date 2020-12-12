Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $34.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of ON opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.31, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,513 shares of company stock worth $26,396,016 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

