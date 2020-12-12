Mizuho Raises Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $88.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

