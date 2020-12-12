Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MSD opened at $9.07 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

