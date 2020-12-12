Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 36.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

