MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $626,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

