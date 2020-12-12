MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $53,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $419.47 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $437.35. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,950. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

