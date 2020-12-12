MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MVPT opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

