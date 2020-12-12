MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS MVPT opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.
MVP Company Profile
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.