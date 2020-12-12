National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $842.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.