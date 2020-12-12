National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 71.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,262,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.