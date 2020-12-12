National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NPK opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $634.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

