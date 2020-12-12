Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NMM opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

