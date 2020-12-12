NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

