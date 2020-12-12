nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53-$53.5 million.nCino also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.17–0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

NCNO stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90. nCino has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last three months.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

