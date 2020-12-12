Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NKTR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $506,655 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 516.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

