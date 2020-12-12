Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $394,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $222.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

