Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,425 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,900,330. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

