Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,311 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

