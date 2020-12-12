Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 3,266 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.