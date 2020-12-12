Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6,954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 362.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 101,427 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $78.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

