Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.