Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

