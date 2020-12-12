Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

