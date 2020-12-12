Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $164,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,179 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

