Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $209,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 209,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

