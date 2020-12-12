Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $223,000 Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Inphi were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the third quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

