Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $229,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PTC were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PTC by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

