Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.05 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,376 shares of company stock worth $7,326,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

