Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,057 shares of company stock worth $43,850,222 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.