Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $168,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Tobam increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

