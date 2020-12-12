Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $225,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,575,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $146.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

