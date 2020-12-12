Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $245,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

