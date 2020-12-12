Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in UDR were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

