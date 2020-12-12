Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $169,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,635,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

